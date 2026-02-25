Raymond James Financial Initiates Coverage on YSS (NYSE:YSS)

Research analysts at Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of YSS (NYSE:YSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of YSS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of YSS in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised YSS to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

YSS Stock Performance

Key Stories Impacting YSS

Shares of YSS stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. YSS has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Here are the key news stories impacting YSS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several major firms launched or expanded coverage with bullish calls and sizable upside — notable targets include JPMorgan $49 (Overweight), Raymond James $55 (Outperform), Needham $42 (Buy), Baird $40 (Outperform), Jefferies/Citi $37 (Buy). This cluster of buy/overweight ratings is the primary driver of the intraday uptick. Wall Street launches coverage of York Space Systems

Positive Sentiment: Analyst notes reported via Benzinga/Zacks summarize the new coverage (Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Canaccord, Goldman Sachs, Baird, Truist, Needham, Raymond James) — the breadth of coverage reduces info asymmetry and often lifts smaller-cap names. Benzinga coverage roundup

Positive Sentiment: Insider and institutional buying activity appears strong: QuiverQuant flags recent purchases (including a large BlackRock buy ~752,500 shares), which supports conviction from well-capitalized holders and is a constructive signal for investors. QuiverQuant analyst & insider note

Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs set a modest $29 price target (Neutral) and Truist issued a Hold with a $30 target — these temper some of the enthusiasm since they imply limited near-term upside versus higher targets. Benzinga coverage roundup

Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume is below the stock's average, which suggests today's move is driven mainly by headline-driven flows rather than broad retail participation; lower liquidity can amplify intraday moves. Volume context

About YSS

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

Featured Articles

