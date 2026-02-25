Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Price

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $279.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC set a $272.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.76.

NYSE AJG opened at $216.17 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,041,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,549 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,995. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,032,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,271.97. This trade represents a 18.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $6,364,440. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 870.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

