HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INSM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $203.00 price target on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 price objective on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $158.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.58. Insmed has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $3,247,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,891 shares in the company, valued at $51,864,579. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 87,290 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $15,293,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,754 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,300.80. This represents a 67.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,952 shares of company stock worth $30,222,170. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,076,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,668,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,524 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insmed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,933,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,644,274,000 after buying an additional 475,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Insmed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,553,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Insmed by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,201,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 49.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

