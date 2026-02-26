ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on ACV Auctions to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $779.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.63.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun purchased 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $125,859.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,598,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,754.23. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 398,106 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,567,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 560,697 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 42.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 483,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 144,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $10,146,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 52.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,880,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after buying an additional 649,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research upgraded ACV from “market perform” to “outperform,” signaling renewed analyst confidence in the recovery story. Read More.

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

