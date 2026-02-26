HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 364.25% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portage Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Stock Up 7.7%
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported ($4.13) EPS for the quarter.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON) is a biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing and advancing therapeutic candidates and platform technologies. The company concentrates its development efforts primarily in areas such as oncology, immunology/inflammation and infectious disease, seeking to move programs from discovery and preclinical stages into clinical development through subsidiary companies and collaborative arrangements.
Portage structures its operations to support a diversified pipeline, advancing both small molecules and biologics by funding preclinical research, conducting clinical trials, and managing regulatory interactions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Portage Biotech
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.