HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 364.25% from the stock’s current price.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portage Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of ATON opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.33. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported ($4.13) EPS for the quarter.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:ATON) is a biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing and advancing therapeutic candidates and platform technologies. The company concentrates its development efforts primarily in areas such as oncology, immunology/inflammation and infectious disease, seeking to move programs from discovery and preclinical stages into clinical development through subsidiary companies and collaborative arrangements.

Portage structures its operations to support a diversified pipeline, advancing both small molecules and biologics by funding preclinical research, conducting clinical trials, and managing regulatory interactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.