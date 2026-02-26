Oppenheimer Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $95.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $73.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key BioMarin Pharmaceutical News

Here are the key news stories impacting BioMarin Pharmaceutical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and record/strong revenue growth driven by Voxzogo, which supports near-term fundamentals. Q4 Highlights

Q4 earnings beat and record/strong revenue growth driven by Voxzogo, which supports near-term fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target to $94 and keeps an “outperform” rating, signaling bullish conviction from a major shop. Bernstein PT Raise

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target to $94 and keeps an “outperform” rating, signaling bullish conviction from a major shop. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen/Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating with a $120 price target, highlighting confidence in multi‑year growth and recent strategic moves. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen/Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating with a $120 price target, highlighting confidence in multi‑year growth and recent strategic moves. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy but trimmed its target to $97, reflecting confidence in long-term upside while acknowledging nearer-term pressures. BofA Note

Bank of America reiterated a Buy but trimmed its target to $97, reflecting confidence in long-term upside while acknowledging nearer-term pressures. Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at four investor conferences in March, which could provide additional investor visibility and updates on pipeline strategy. Investor Conferences

Management will present at four investor conferences in March, which could provide additional investor visibility and updates on pipeline strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Public short-interest data for February is effectively zero/unclear (likely reporting artifact) and does not appear to be a driver of today’s move.

Public short-interest data for February is effectively zero/unclear (likely reporting artifact) and does not appear to be a driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: BioMarin said it will voluntarily withdraw Roctavian (its hemophilia gene therapy) from the market — a material strategic setback that raises questions about near- and medium-term revenue trajectory and risk profile. Roctavian Withdrawal

BioMarin said it will voluntarily withdraw Roctavian (its hemophilia gene therapy) from the market — a material strategic setback that raises questions about near- and medium-term revenue trajectory and risk profile. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed targets or issued more cautious notes (Guggenheim lowered to $86, HC Wainwright cut to $55 and moved to Neutral), creating mixed sell-side signals and short-term pressure. Analyst Revisions

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.