Wedbush Has Lowered Expectations for Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Price

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Paymentus Stock Down 2.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paymentus stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.49. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,553,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paymentus by 115.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,916,000 after buying an additional 2,032,819 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,452,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paymentus by 17.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,180,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,728,000 after buying an additional 1,072,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,580,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 943,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

