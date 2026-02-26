Drilling Tools International (DTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Drilling Tools International to post earnings of $0.0042 per share and revenue of $37.0160 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of DTI opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $129.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.35. Drilling Tools International has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

DTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Drilling Tools International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Drilling Tools International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

In other Drilling Tools International news, insider Michael Wayne Jr. Domino sold 24,996 shares of Drilling Tools International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,433,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,216. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,411 shares of company stock worth $137,249. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Drilling Tools International by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Veradace Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Drilling Tools International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Drilling Tools International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

