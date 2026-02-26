Doman Building Materials Group (CWXZF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0510 per share and revenue of $511.8150 million for the quarter.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 1.9%

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group is a Canadian integrated building products business involved in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of forest products for the residential and commercial construction sectors. The company offers a range of dimension lumber, engineered wood components, value-added panel products and related building materials to building supply dealers, prefabricators and end-use customers. Through its network of manufacturing facilities and regional distribution centres, Doman Building Materials Group serves markets across Western Canada and portions of the U.S.

