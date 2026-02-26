Capital One Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

EQT stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. EQT has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $62.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 23.59%.EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $227,474.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,898.22. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $1,987,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,611.52. This represents a 35.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 6.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 46,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and fundamentals—EQT reported a recent quarter with an EPS beat and strong year-over-year revenue growth, supporting earnings outlook and dividend capacity.

Q4 results and fundamentals—EQT reported a recent quarter with an EPS beat and strong year-over-year revenue growth, supporting earnings outlook and dividend capacity. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded EQT from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can reduce downside risk perception among some investors. Zacks Research upgrade

Zacks upgraded EQT from “strong sell” to “hold,” which can reduce downside risk perception among some investors. Positive Sentiment: Capital One raised its price target to $58 and kept an “overweight” rating — a supportive broker move that can encourage buying interest. Capital One target raise

Capital One raised its price target to $58 and kept an “overweight” rating — a supportive broker move that can encourage buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Dividend confirmed—company disclosed a quarterly dividend of $0.165 (annualized $0.66), which supports income-oriented holders and signals cash-flow confidence.

Dividend confirmed—company disclosed a quarterly dividend of $0.165 (annualized $0.66), which supports income-oriented holders and signals cash-flow confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Withdrawal of Oxford Biomedica bid—reports that “EQT” pulled a takeover offer for Oxford Biomedica are likely referring to the European private‑equity group (EQT AB) not EQT Corporation; this appears unrelated to EQT (NYSE:EQT) core gas business but has caused some headline noise. EQT backs out of takeover bid (Reuters)

Withdrawal of Oxford Biomedica bid—reports that “EQT” pulled a takeover offer for Oxford Biomedica are likely referring to the European private‑equity group (EQT AB) not EQT Corporation; this appears unrelated to EQT (NYSE:EQT) core gas business but has caused some headline noise. Neutral Sentiment: Asset-management/portfolio activity headlines (EQT-backed Scale acquisition of Reload; Blackstone-led financing for EdgeConnex) relate to investment-arm transactions and may not directly affect the listed energy producer’s operations. Scale/Reload acquisition EdgeConnex financing

Asset-management/portfolio activity headlines (EQT-backed Scale acquisition of Reload; Blackstone-led financing for EdgeConnex) relate to investment-arm transactions and may not directly affect the listed energy producer’s operations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and institutional ownership—consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~$65.55 target and heavy institutional ownership; useful context but no immediate directional push.

Analyst coverage and institutional ownership—consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a ~$65.55 target and heavy institutional ownership; useful context but no immediate directional push. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling—CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares (~$1.99M at ~$61.12), reducing his stake ~35.6% (SEC filing). Large insider disposals can weigh on sentiment. Todd James Form 4

Significant insider selling—CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares (~$1.99M at ~$61.12), reducing his stake ~35.6% (SEC filing). Large insider disposals can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sale—EVP Sarah Fenton sold 3,768 shares (~$227k at ~$60.37). Smaller than the CAO sale but contributes to short-term selling pressure. Sarah Fenton Form 4

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

