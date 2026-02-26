Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Stock Price

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.35.

INVH stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invitation Home by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 87,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

