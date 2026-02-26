Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $460.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. William Blair set a $540.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $403.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.59 and a 200-day moving average of $420.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $370.70 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. This represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Domino’s Pizza News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino’s Pizza this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and dividend boost — Domino’s reported revenue of $1.54B (beat) and raised the quarterly dividend by ~14–15%, which supports income-seeking investors and validates cash flow strength. Blockonomi Q4 & dividend

Q4 results and dividend boost — Domino’s reported revenue of $1.54B (beat) and raised the quarterly dividend by ~14–15%, which supports income-seeking investors and validates cash flow strength. Positive Sentiment: Market-share gains and aggressive expansion — Domino’s is taking share from Pizza Hut and plans 175+ new U.S. stores, supported by low-price deals that are winning customers. That scale advantage underpins longer-term growth potential. Seeking Alpha on deals

Market-share gains and aggressive expansion — Domino’s is taking share from Pizza Hut and plans 175+ new U.S. stores, supported by low-price deals that are winning customers. That scale advantage underpins longer-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: High-profile shareholder support — Berkshire Hathaway has built a meaningful DPZ stake (~3.35M shares, ~10% of the company), which investors view as a strong vote of confidence. MarketBeat Berkshire article

High-profile shareholder support — Berkshire Hathaway has built a meaningful DPZ stake (~3.35M shares, ~10% of the company), which investors view as a strong vote of confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst posture mixed — JPMorgan upgraded DPZ to overweight (higher PT), while firms like TD Cowen and RBC left ratings at hold/sector perform; view on upside varies by analyst. Benzinga coverage TD Cowen note

Analyst posture mixed — JPMorgan upgraded DPZ to overweight (higher PT), while firms like TD Cowen and RBC left ratings at hold/sector perform; view on upside varies by analyst. Negative Sentiment: Small EPS miss and margin dependence on low prices — Adjusted EPS of $5.35 narrowly missed estimates, and several write-ups warn that future growth relies on maintaining aggressive pricing; if prices retreat, margins and same-store sales could be pressured. Yahoo Finance Q4 summary

Small EPS miss and margin dependence on low prices — Adjusted EPS of $5.35 narrowly missed estimates, and several write-ups warn that future growth relies on maintaining aggressive pricing; if prices retreat, margins and same-store sales could be pressured. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target tweak — Guggenheim trimmed its target from $450 to $440 and kept a neutral stance, a signal that some analysts see limited near-term upside and that the stock may be vulnerable to profit-taking. Benzinga PT note

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.