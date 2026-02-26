Yangarra Resources (YGRAF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Yangarra Resources to post earnings of $0.0583 per share and revenue of $24.4710 million for the quarter.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd. is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company focuses on applying modern drilling technologies—such as horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing—to optimize recovery from its resource plays. Yangarra aims to balance production growth with capital efficiency by prioritizing high‐return drilling locations and cost management throughout its operational cycle.

Yangarra’s core assets are concentrated in the Montney formation in west‐central Alberta, where it holds significant land positions and development rights.

