Mizuho Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $34.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7%

VNO opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 49.99%.The company had revenue of $453.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,705,000 after buying an additional 112,956 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 252,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 184,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado’s business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company’s core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

