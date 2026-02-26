Evercore Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.15.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $382.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.13. FedEx has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $391.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: FedEx filed suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade seeking a “full refund” (plus interest) of tariffs it paid under the IEEPA; a successful recovery would offset prior tariff-related earnings hits (FedEx had signaled roughly a $1B impact last year). FedEx sues US for refunds on Trump tariffs

FedEx filed suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade seeking a “full refund” (plus interest) of tariffs it paid under the IEEPA; a successful recovery would offset prior tariff-related earnings hits (FedEx had signaled roughly a $1B impact last year). Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target on FDX to $380, signaling continued analyst confidence in FedEx’s business and momentum despite tariff noise. Evercore raises PT to $380

Evercore raised its price target on FDX to $380, signaling continued analyst confidence in FedEx’s business and momentum despite tariff noise. Neutral Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its FedEx price target to $371 but kept a neutral rating — a mixed signal that acknowledges upside while flagging valuation/uncertainty. Rothschild raises PT to $371

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its FedEx price target to $371 but kept a neutral rating — a mixed signal that acknowledges upside while flagging valuation/uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: The Supreme Court ruling that struck down the tariffs has opened the door to many potential refund suits — FedEx’s move may be the first of many, creating a long, industry‑wide legal process and policy uncertainty. Corporate America’s Growing Quest for Tariff Refunds

The Supreme Court ruling that struck down the tariffs has opened the door to many potential refund suits — FedEx’s move may be the first of many, creating a long, industry‑wide legal process and policy uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: HSBC downgraded FDX from “hold” to “reduce” with a $335 target (materially below current levels), which likely pressured the stock by signaling downside risk to investors. HSBC downgrades FedEx

HSBC downgraded FDX from “hold” to “reduce” with a $335 target (materially below current levels), which likely pressured the stock by signaling downside risk to investors. Negative Sentiment: A customer has sued FedEx seeking refunds for tariffs FedEx collected on shipments after the Supreme Court decision — if courts force carriers to return collections or FedEx is found liable, that could reduce any net benefit from government recoveries and add liability/administrative costs. Customer sues FedEx for refund

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

