Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAS shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Cascades Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$12.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.61. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$8.30 and a 52-week high of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Cascades had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades



Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

