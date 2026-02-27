Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered Alfa Laval from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Alfa Laval Stock Down 0.6%

Alfa Laval stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alfa Laval has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $59.35.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). Alfa Laval had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 11.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

