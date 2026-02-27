Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 200,000 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. $DNA

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 3.72% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $32,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 479,154 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth about $4,163,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $585.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.38. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 188.00% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc is a synthetic biology company that designs custom microbes for customers across a range of industries. Utilizing a proprietary organism foundry platform, the company engineers cells to produce high-value chemicals, enzymes, and other biological materials. By integrating automation, data analytics and machine learning, Ginkgo Bioworks seeks to accelerate the development of biologically derived solutions at industrial scale.

The company’s services span the entire development cycle, from genetic design and strain optimization to fermentation and downstream processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.