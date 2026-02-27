Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,620 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 1.5%

T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research set a $20.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.