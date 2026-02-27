Erste Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,620 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Down 1.5%
T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.
AT&T News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ookla recognition and fiber traction boost the growth narrative for AT&T’s broadband strategy, helping justify recent share strength and giving investors a reason to look past near-term noise. A Look At AT&T (T) Valuation As New Fiber Internet Awards Draw Investor Attention
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in February (down ~14% month-over-month), reducing immediate downside pressure from bearish bets and shortening the potential short-squeeze timeline. (No link provided)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note AT&T has lagged the Dow over the past year but analysts remain moderately optimistic — suggesting mixed investor views: value characteristics versus slower growth. Is AT&T Stock Underperforming the Dow?
- Neutral Sentiment: AT&T appears on lists of dividend/“set-and-forget” stocks, reinforcing its appeal to income investors even as growth questions persist. Just Set It and Forget It With These Dividend Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights that T slipped more than the broader market on the recent session, a reminder that stock-specific flows (profit-taking) are amplifying market moves. Here’s Why AT&T (T) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: AT&T agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by NYC pension funds by allowing a shareholder vote on disclosing workforce demographics — introduces governance scrutiny and potential disclosure costs/risk. AT&T settles New York City lawsuit over diversity proposal
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and fundamental analysis warns of a short-term pullback after a strong January rally: overbought RSI, a potential move back toward the 50‑day MA, and concerns about stagnant revenue/dividend trends and near-term EBITDA pressure from recent acquisitions. This is likely the chief driver for short-term selling. (MarketBeat feature summarized; no link provided)
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research set a $20.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
