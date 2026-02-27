Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,120 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Erste Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $39,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Quanta Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 105,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 63.3% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 166,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 59.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 target price (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.95.

NYSE:PWR opened at $564.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.30 and a 200-day moving average of $438.55. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $573.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

