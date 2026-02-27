Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Position Increased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $45,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista 2.0 strategy gaining traction — company hit a 150M port milestone and is pushing AI-focused, SaaS/cloud networking products that position it to capture AI datacenter spending. This is the main bullish operational narrative investors are buying.

Street attention to AI exposure — media and some analysts call Arista an underrated AI/infra play, which can attract rotation interest into ANET if AI capex remains strong.

Management presented at Bernstein Insights — useful for messaging and investor Q&A but no new financials; helps clarity on roadmap rather than immediate re-rate.

Sector context: peers like Ciena are also citing AI-driven demand and large backlogs — a supportive industry backdrop that can help Arista's growth story but isn't company-specific proof.

Insider selling: Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares (~$54k) recently — a small position reduction but still a visible insider sale that can be cited by short-term traders.

Technical/valuation friction: ANET is trading below its recent moving averages on lighter volume and carries a high multiple (PE ~47). Those factors can magnify downside on profit-taking or if AI capex commentary disappoints.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,283.74. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $4,558,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,301.44. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,620,741. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

