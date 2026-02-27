Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $40.79 Million Stock Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,138 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Wabtec worth $40,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Wabtec by 370.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. grew its stake in Wabtec by 18,900.0% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $258.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabtec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of WAB opened at $263.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $266.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Wabtec declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $441,786.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 118,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,177,816.79. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.43, for a total transaction of $246,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,120.37. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,061 shares of company stock worth $9,583,454. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

