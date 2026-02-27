Erste Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,889 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $36,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of ACWI stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $148.75.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
