IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.3333.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IO Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered IO Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IO Biotech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.46.

IO Biotech ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s proprietary platform focuses on activating and sustaining anti-tumor immune responses by targeting the PD-L1 immune checkpoint. IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO-VAC(R), is a peptide-based cancer vaccine designed to induce durable T-cell responses against PD-L1–expressing tumors.

Since its founding in 2013, IO Biotech has advanced IO-VAC(R) into multiple clinical trials, including Phase II studies in patients with metastatic melanoma.

