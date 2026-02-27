Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.80 to $3.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Trivago N.V. ADS has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $207.62 million, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 2,050.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Trivago N.V. ADS in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ: TRVG) operates as a leading online travel metasearch platform focused on helping consumers compare hotel prices worldwide. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, the company aggregates accommodation offers from hotel websites, online travel agencies and other booking platforms, enabling travelers to find optimal rates and availability across millions of properties. Its platform is accessible via desktop and mobile applications, offering user-friendly search filters, customer reviews and detailed property information to support informed booking decisions.

The company’s primary revenue model centers on cost-per-click (CPC) advertising, where accommodation providers and travel agencies bid for prominent placement in search results.

