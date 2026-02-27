Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 225.83.
SQZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Panmure Gordon decreased their price target on Serica Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 238 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Serica Energy from GBX 225 to GBX 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 207 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.
In other news, insider Chris Cox purchased 64,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 per share, for a total transaction of £108,811.90. 63.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea. It also has 50% interest in the Columbus development; and 20% interest in the Skerryvore and Ruvaal prospects located in Central North Sea, as well as 100% interest in the North and South Eigg exploration prospects located in the Northern North Sea.
