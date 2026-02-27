Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Coya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coya Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance
Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: COYA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first‐in‐class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company’s scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.
Coya’s pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small‐molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.