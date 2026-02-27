Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coya Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Coya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COYA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 199.5% in the third quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: COYA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first‐in‐class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company’s scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.

Coya’s pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small‐molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.

