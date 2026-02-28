Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $139,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,862,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,816,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $231.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total transaction of $1,637,614.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,721,074.12. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

