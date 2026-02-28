Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore upped their target price on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $162.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.