Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Position Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Tobam lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,409 shares of company stock worth $30,895,377. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $503.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

