Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $87,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,181,000 after buying an additional 7,356,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,686,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,909,000 after buying an additional 205,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,221,000 after buying an additional 719,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $1,633,157,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $262.12 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $262.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.01.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $258.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

