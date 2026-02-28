Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Andra AP fonden raised its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after buying an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Product catalyst — CrowdStrike launched FalconID (phishing‑resistant MFA) and announced Fal.Con Gov, events and product releases that reinforce its enterprise security positioning and AI‑era roadmap. CrowdStrike FalconID Extends Risk-Aware Identity Security to Multi-Factor Authentication
- Positive Sentiment: Government/go‑to‑market momentum — Fal.Con Gov (March 18) and partnerships (e.g., VAST Data) highlight GTM expansion into public sector and AI system security, supporting longer‑term revenue growth potential. CrowdStrike Fal.Con Gov Accelerates National Cyber Defense in the AI Threat Era
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive — Jefferies lowered its target but kept a “buy” rating, leaving meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued institutional support. Jefferies adjusts CrowdStrike price target to $500 from $600, maintains buy rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Market flow and sentiment signals — recent intraday spikes and higher volume were driven by commentaries (e.g., Jensen Huang) and option expiries; expirations of large puts reduce one form of bearish pressure but create short‑term noise. With Bearish Overhangs in the Rearview Mirror, CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock Looks Tempting
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data shows an anomalous zero reading for late February; likely a reporting/data quirk and not a meaningful change in crowd positioning. (Note: the published short‑interest figure reads 0 shares.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and estimates — Q4 revenue growth is expected to remain strong, but Wall Street is focused on margin/expense trends; quarterly results and guidance will likely drive the next major price move. CRWD to Report Q4 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target reductions — JPMorgan, Evercore and others cut targets (JPM: $582→$472; Evercore: $460→$375), and some firms issued pessimistic forecasts, pressuring sentiment and reducing near‑term upside expectations. JPMorgan adjusts price target on CrowdStrike to $472 from $582
- Negative Sentiment: AI‑risk headlines — announcements from AI firms (e.g., Anthropic/Claude) briefly spooked cybersecurity stocks, and analysts warn that AI‑related uncertainty plus premium valuation and rising costs could weigh on near‑term results. CrowdStrike (CRWD) Widens Its Moat as ‘Claude Risk’ Spooks Investors
CrowdStrike stock opened at $371.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.22, a P/E/G ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.69 and a 200 day moving average of $469.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,994,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
