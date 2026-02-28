Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Andra AP fonden raised its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,365,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after acquiring an additional 976,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,430,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,425,000 after purchasing an additional 596,007 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after buying an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More CrowdStrike News

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $550.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.4%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $371.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.22, a P/E/G ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.69 and a 200 day moving average of $469.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,994,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,999.04. This represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.