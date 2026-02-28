Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $81.16 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $81,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,260,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,148,000 after purchasing an additional 807,916 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,506,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,128,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,641,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,478,000 after buying an additional 680,743 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

