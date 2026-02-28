Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $125,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: UPS reported a quarterly earnings beat and the stock has rallied since that report, supporting a view that near‑term fundamentals can improve. UPS (UPS) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Positive Sentiment: UPS’s Louisville hub is now the world’s largest express air cargo hub, strengthening network capacity and competitive positioning versus FedEx. UPS facility overtakes FedEx as world’s largest express air cargo hub
- Positive Sentiment: Growth in the cargo aircraft charter market and broader e‑commerce logistics tailwinds could expand demand for UPS’s air/logistics services. Cargo Aircraft Charter Service Industry Report 2026-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitors (and shippers seeking alternatives) are improving features and coverage, which could pressure pricing or share if UPS doesn’t match service changes. 3 ways FedEx, UPS competitors are leveling up in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro labor data show only modest increases in initial jobless claims; not a direct UPS issue but relevant to consumer demand and labor market dynamics. US filings for jobless aid rise modestly to 212,000
- Negative Sentiment: A U.S. court allowed UPS to proceed with a driver buyout program and UPS has begun notifying drivers; the broader restructuring includes plans to close union‑staffed sortation centers and possible cuts up to ~30,000 roles — a move that increases short‑term execution, legal and labor‑relation risk even if intended to improve margins. Court-Approved Buyouts Put UPS Workforce Reset And Margin Goals To Test
- Negative Sentiment: Related: UPS has started notifying delivery drivers about voluntary buyouts — this amplifies the near‑term uncertainty about staffing, service levels and potential contract disputes. UPS begins notifying delivery drivers about optional buyout program
- Negative Sentiment: Legal exposure: a wrongful‑death suit was filed after last November’s UPS aircraft crash, adding litigation risk and potential reputational impact. Wife of Pilot Killed in Deadly UPS Aircraft Crash Sues Boeing, General Electric
- Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch flagged that UPS underperformed peers on Wednesday, reflecting investor concern about the combination of restructuring uncertainty and competitive pressure. United Parcel Service Inc. Cl B stock underperforms Wednesday
United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7%
NYSE UPS opened at $115.85 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $123.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.
The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.
