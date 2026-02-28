Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $125,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

NYSE UPS opened at $115.85 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $123.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

