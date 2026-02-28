Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 217,413 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 941% compared to the typical volume of 20,894 call options.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.00%.

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data‑center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer‑term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Utilities: The Unexpected AI Infrastructure Trade

Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data‑center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer‑term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation re‑assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one‑year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Assessing NextEra Energy (NEE) Valuation

Valuation re‑assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one‑year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer‑term holders.

Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer‑term holders. Negative Sentiment: $2.0B equity units offering — dilution and near‑term pressure: NextEra priced a public offering of $2.0 billion of equity units (underwriters have an option for an additional $300M) to fund energy projects; the deal is expected to close March 3. The announcement prompted a selloff this week (shares fell notably on the news). Investors should weigh the growth use of proceeds against near‑term share dilution and increased float. NextEra to sell $2 billion of equity units NEE Stock Drops on $2B Equity Offering

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.