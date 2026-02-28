Choreo LLC Purchases 3,009 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $326.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

