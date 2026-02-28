DNB Asset Management AS Has $35.66 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 374,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 529,036 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $35,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.84.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.