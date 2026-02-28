Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,457.1% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $147.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.34.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

