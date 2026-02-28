DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $210.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.16. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

