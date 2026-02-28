Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,961 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105,267.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,104,122,000 after acquiring an additional 842,901 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 792,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,524,000 after purchasing an additional 754,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BlackRock by 29,043.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 245,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,748,000 after purchasing an additional 244,253 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,062.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,094.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,103.55.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,351.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. CICC Research lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $22,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,894 shares in the company, valued at $69,630,750. This trade represents a 24.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total transaction of $31,675,823.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. The trade was a 71.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,577 shares of company stock worth $125,311,821. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

