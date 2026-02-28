Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,488 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 80.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.70.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,702. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $264.54 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.20 and a fifty-two week high of $732.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.16 and a 200 day moving average of $395.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.07, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

