24,590 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after buying an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a 200 day moving average of $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

