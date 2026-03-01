American Century Companies Inc. Has $191.21 Million Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 63.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $191,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 330,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 183,360 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 286.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 176.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 285,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 172.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,888,000 after buying an additional 2,723,044 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.15. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEM from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $157 (from $121), signaling analyst confidence and implying roughly 20% upside versus recent levels. Bernstein Upgrade

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEM from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $157 (from $121), signaling analyst confidence and implying roughly 20% upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Newmont posted strong Q4 results: adjusted EPS $2.52 vs. $1.81 consensus and revenue ~$6.82B vs. $6.18B expected; management cited higher realized gold prices and effective cost control, and Forbes reports roughly $2.8B of free cash flow in Q4—supporting buybacks, dividend capacity, or further portfolio actions. Newmont Ends 2025 Strong — 2026 In Focus

Newmont posted strong Q4 results: adjusted EPS $2.52 vs. $1.81 consensus and revenue ~$6.82B vs. $6.18B expected; management cited higher realized gold prices and effective cost control, and Forbes reports roughly $2.8B of free cash flow in Q4—supporting buybacks, dividend capacity, or further portfolio actions. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes NEM gained (~+2.1% on the cited session) as investors priced in the earnings beat and brighter outlook. Why the Market Dipped But Newmont Gained

Market reaction: coverage notes NEM gained (~+2.1% on the cited session) as investors priced in the earnings beat and brighter outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-form investor commentary explores whether to buy NEM today—arguments center on its stronger portfolio of Tier‑1 assets and cash generation versus valuation and exposure to gold price moves. Should You Invest $1,000 in Newmont?

Longer-form investor commentary explores whether to buy NEM today—arguments center on its stronger portfolio of Tier‑1 assets and cash generation versus valuation and exposure to gold price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and personnel/resources page (reference material). Newmont Company Page

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Newmont from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

