Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $374.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.