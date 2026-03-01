UBS Group Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $315.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $316.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $264.51 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Analyst Raises

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock‑in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi‑month positive for Lowe’s sales. Mortgage Rates

Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock‑in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi‑month positive for Lowe’s sales. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near‑term restructuring costs and longer‑term efficiency. Productivity Plan

Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near‑term restructuring costs and longer‑term efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short‑term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short‑term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer‑term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Affirm Partnership

Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer‑term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Negative Sentiment: Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell‑off as investors discounted future growth. Housing Headwinds

Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell‑off as investors discounted future growth. Negative Sentiment: There are some price‑target trims and neutral/hold actions (TD Cowen, DA Davidson, a few smaller adjustments) reflecting concerns about guidance and margin pressure from acquisitions — potential headwinds for near‑term multiple expansion. Analyst Cuts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

