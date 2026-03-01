Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Purchases 17,292 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1,130.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 1,146,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,716,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,297,073.84. This trade represents a 7.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $21,610. This represents a 99.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Shares of BX stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $111.04 and a one year high of $190.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

