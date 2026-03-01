Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Purchases 17,292 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1,130.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Blackstone News
Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 results: Blackstone reported substantial revenue and margin growth in Q4 (robust cash generation and improved profitability), which supports earnings momentum and valuation. Blackstone Inc. (BX) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: RBC initiation: RBC Capital started coverage with an Outperform and $179 target, citing Blackstone’s first‑mover advantages in alternatives — a potential catalyst for investor confidence and price support. RBC Capital Initiates Blackstone (BX) Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center push: Bloomberg reports Blackstone plans a public vehicle to buy AI data centers — a move that could monetize and scale a fast-growing, high‑demand asset class. That strategy can boost fee‑bearing AUM if executed well. Blackstone plans public vehicle to buy AI data centers – Bloomberg
- Positive Sentiment: Life‑sciences funding: Blackstone Life Sciences (BXLS) agreed to fund development of bleximenib for AML — a growth/exit option in health‑tech that can produce high-return realizations for investors if trials succeed. Is Blackstone Inc. (BX) One of the Best Cheap Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Analysts?
- Positive Sentiment: Portfolio reshaping and new assets: Completed acquisition of Champions Group (home services) and first hydrogen-capable plant (Magnolia) expand fee and infrastructure exposure — diversification that can lift long‑term AUM and cash flow. Blackstone Reshapes Portfolio With Home Services And Hydrogen While Shares Slide
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparisons and valuation pieces (XP vs BX, value investor writeups) are circulating; useful for framing relative value but unlikely to trigger immediate stock moves. XP vs. BX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: ESOP-linked shelf registration (~$1.47B / 12.8M shares): Blackstone filed a large shelf tied to an ESOP offering — this increases near‑term equity capacity and can create selling pressure or dilution concerns for holders. Is Blackstone’s (BX) ESOP Stock Offering Quietly Reframing Its Private Credit And Power Ambitions?
- Negative Sentiment: Shares lagging/underperforming coverage: Several articles note BX underperforming the Dow and recent share slide, reflecting market skepticism about near‑term catalysts despite strategic moves — a factor pressuring the stock. Is Blackstone Stock Underperforming the Dow?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.
Blackstone Stock Down 4.0%
Shares of BX stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $111.04 and a one year high of $190.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.76.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.61%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.
Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.
