Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,975 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,591,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 707,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after acquiring an additional 317,066 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,176,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,427,000 after acquiring an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 513,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after acquiring an additional 181,524 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $49.02 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $49.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1724 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

