Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Purchases New Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,353,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,926,979,000 after buying an additional 33,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 654,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,234,000 after acquiring an additional 56,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 582,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,568,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 581,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,791,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $647.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.84.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $684.79 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.02. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

