Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Takes $3.65 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $374.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $390.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

