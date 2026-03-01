NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $270.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BNP Paribas Exane from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, President Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.