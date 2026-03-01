NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $270.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BNP Paribas Exane from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, President Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Trading Down 4.2%
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 110.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and aggressive guidance: NVDA topped estimates and guided to about $78B for the next quarter, reinforcing very strong AI demand and pushing many analysts to lift long‑term forecasts. Nvidia’s forecast points to accelerating growth, as Vera Rubin starts hitting market
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets: Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views after the quarter, signaling continued analyst confidence in NVDA’s secular AI position. Analyst price target and rating updates
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic ecosystem wins — OpenAI round and partnerships: NVDA was named among corporate backers in a massive OpenAI funding round, which supports continued demand for Nvidia compute. OpenAI’s $110 billion funding round draws investment from Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank
- Neutral Sentiment: China exposure remains uncertain: Nvidia has secured limited export licenses but says it has not yet generated meaningful China revenue, leaving a material market risk unresolved. Nvidia still hasn’t sold its U.S.-approved China AI chips — and it’s worried local AI rivals could take over
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply constraints in gaming GPUs: Management warned gaming‑chip shortages may persist into year‑end, a reminder that parts of the business face production/timing risks even as data center demand booms. Nvidia expects gaming chips shortage to last until year-end
- Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” and sky‑high expectations: Despite the beat, investors punished the stock because results had been largely priced in and the market is sensitive to any sign growth could decelerate; several outlets noted investors were “left wanting more.” Nvidia earnings showcase a harsh reality for AI stocks: Investors are getting harder and harder to please
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and market‑wide forces: A hot Producer Price Index and rotation out of mega‑cap tech pressured the Nasdaq and amplified NVDA’s pullback even though the company’s fundamentals remain strong. US Equity Indexes Fall This Week as Nvidia’s Blowout Quarterly Results Fail to Stem Broadening Market Leadership
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened competition and long‑term risk debates: Coverage flagged growing competition (custom silicon from hyperscalers, AMD, Broadcom, Google) and investor concerns about sustainability of hyperscaler capex — these narratives amplify volatility around NVDA. Nvidia’s stock wrapping up tough week as Wall Street focuses more on competition than growth
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.